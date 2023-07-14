Nila Madhab Panda is all set to bring India’s first cli-fi thriller series The Jengaburu Curse

Nila Madhab Panda, an acclaimed producer and director, is set to launch India’s first cli-fi (climate fiction) thriller series, titled “The Jengaburu Curse.” The series will be available for streaming exclusively on Sony LIV starting from August 9th. The story takes place in a small town in Odisha and revolves around Priya Das, a London-based financial analyst. When her father, Professor Das, mysteriously disappears, Priya is compelled to return to Odisha. As she embarks on the search for her father, a series of strange events unfold, revealing an unexpected connection between the indigenous Bondia tribe and the mining state of Odisha. “The Jengaburu Curse,” which marks Nila Madhab’s debut in the OTT (over-the-top) space, explores the consequences of humanity’s insatiable desires on nature.

Produced by Studio Next, “The Jengaburu Curse” is created and directed by Nila Madhab Panda. The series is written by Mayank Tewari, with Paulo Perez serving as the director of photography. Alokananda Dasgupta is the music director, and Durga Prasad Mohapatra is the production designer. The series features a talented cast including Faria Abdullah, Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat, and Hitesh Dave in key roles. Jabeen Merchant is the editor of the series.

Nila Madhab Panda expressed his excitement about the show, stating that “The Jengaburu Curse” is India’s first cli-fi thriller series. He emphasized that the series aims to entertain the audience while raising awareness about the urgent need for environmental conservation. Panda expressed pride in bringing together a talented cast and crew and eagerly anticipates the audience’s thrilling adventure with the show.

“The Jengaburu Curse” will be available for streaming on Sony LIV starting from August 9th.