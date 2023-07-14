Noise launches new truly wireless stereo earphones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Indian based consumer tech brand, Noise launched new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in the market. The device named ‘Air Buds Mini 2’ is priced at Rs. 999. They are currently listed on the GoNoise online store in Calm Beige, Jet Black, Snow White, and Space Blue colours.

The Noise Air Buds Mini 2 earphones feature a stem-like design and are equipped with 13mm drivers. The earphones offer a 50ms low latency mode while gaming. These earphones have an IPX5 rating for sweat and splash resistance. It support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with a range of up to 10m.

The TWS earphones from Noise support fast pairing using the company’s Hyper Sync technology. The earphones are equipped with 4 microphones with environmental noise cancellation for voice calls. The earphones are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of total playtime on a single charge, including the case.