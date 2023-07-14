Oppo launches Reno 10 5G Series in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo launched Reno 10 5G Series in the Indian market. The series include Oppo Reno 10 5G, Reno 10 Pro 5G, and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. The 12GB RAM +256GB storage model of Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 54,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G will cost Rs. 39,999 . Both the Pro models are offered in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey colours. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G will go on sale starting July 13. They will be available via Flipkart, Oppo India online store, and major retail stores across the country. Pricing of Oppo Reno 10 5G will be announced on July 20 at 12:00pm IST. It can be purchased in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey colours.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G specifications: The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The available RAM can be extended to another 8GB by borrowing from device storage. The device features a 6.74-inch (1,240x 2,722 pixels) AMOLED 3D curved display with HDR 10+ support, up to 120Hz LTPS dynamic refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a pixel density of 450ppi, 93.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and is rated to offer 1400 nits of peak brightness. It has 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut as well. The glass panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating.

For gaming and extended video shooting, the smartphone offers a 3,500mm square VC liquid cooling surface area. It also includes an X-Axis linear motor. The phone comes with a triple rear camera unit- a 64-megapixel periscope sensor with f/2.5 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with f/1.8, and OIS and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, ambient colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared remote control, under-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for biometric authentication. The phone is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G specifications: Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G features the same SIM and software as the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080X 2,412 pixels )OLED 3D curved display with 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, HDR10+ support, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is rated to deliver 950 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 lens, a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. It sports the same 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options are identical to the Pro+ model as are the sensors. The handset carries a 4,600mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC flash charging support.

Oppo Reno 10 5G specifications: The Oppo Reno 10 5G has the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Oppo Reno 10 Pro. It is powered by octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The camera setup of Oppo Reno 10 5G includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens autofocus and OIS, along with a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has the same 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Connectivity options and sensors are similar to the Pro models. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that offers 67W SuperVOOC flash charging support.