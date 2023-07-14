Protest against violence in panchayat polls in West Bengal

The CPI(M)-led Left Front, Congress, and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) organised a demonstration here on Thursday to protest the violence in West Bengal’s recent panchayat elections. Md Salim, state secretary of the CPI (M), Left Front chairman Biman Bose, top officials of other Left parties, as well as those of the Congress and ISF, were among the 1000-plus persons who took part in the rally, which began at the Ramlila Maidan in Moulali and ended at the Esplanade, about two kilometres away.

The senior CPI(M) leader alleged that a secret agreement existed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and that “no one is really bothered about ending the atrocities against the poor in West Bengal under the TMC rule.” According to TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, the two ideologically opposed parties joined forces with the express goal of defeating the TMC “by hook or crook.”

They are relying on the TMC’s “false narrative” of terror, despite the fact that it was the governing party members who were largely killed in the panchayat poll-related violence orchestrated by the Congress, Left, ISF, and BJP, he claims. Since the election date was set on June 8, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that 19 individuals, largely from her TMC, had perished in poll-related violence. However, police sources estimate the number of fatalities at 38, although they all agree that at least 60% of those who died were associated with the TMC.