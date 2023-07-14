Tomato prices surge in India due to crop failures resulting from scorching heat wave and torrential rains

Indian cuisine, known for its wide array of dishes, heavily depends on the indispensable tomato. However, this vital ingredient has recently disappeared from homes and restaurant menus throughout the country.

The skyrocketing tomato prices, which have surged by over 400 percent, can be attributed to crop failures caused by scorching heat waves and torrential rains, according to farmers and agriculture experts.

Recent data from the Department of Consumer Affairs reveals that a kilogram of tomatoes in New Delhi now costs a staggering Rs 138 ($1.68), a significant five-fold increase from Rs 27 ($0.33) in January.

Chhavi Sharma, who operates a home kitchen in Noida, stated that the price hike has disrupted her planned menu for the week.

“Normally, I design my meal plans based on profit margins, which are already quite narrow. However, with the sharp increase in tomato prices, I have been forced to reduce its usage and adjust the pricing of my meal plans,” she explained.

Sharma’s business is not the only one affected. McDonald’s has temporarily stopped serving tomatoes in their burgers at certain branches across the country.

The decision is due to concerns about quality and limited tomato supply. Connaught Plaza Restaurants, which manages McDonald’s franchises in northern and eastern India, posted notices outside affected restaurants, stating that they were unable to procure an adequate quantity of tomatoes that met their stringent quality standards.

This development received widespread attention on social media when Raghav Chadha, a member of parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party, shared photos of the notices.

“Even McDonald’s can’t afford tomatoes anymore,” Chadha tweeted. “Whether in our homes or restaurants, with inflation spiraling out of control, the government has turned happy meals into sad meals.”

Nimish Singh, Associate Fellow at the Earth Science and Climate Change Division of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), stated that climate change-related extreme weather events play a significant role in the current scarcity of tomatoes.

“This year, India experienced an early summer with high temperatures in February and heatwaves in March and April. Additionally, unseasonal rainstorms in May and the early onset of the monsoon caused tomato production in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to fail, resulting in high-priced tomatoes in these regions. Furthermore, heavy rainfall has disrupted the vegetable supply chain, leading to increased prices not only for tomatoes but for nearly all agricultural produce,” Singh explained.

The inherent flaws in the agricultural system also contribute to the problem. One major drawback is the insufficient infrastructure, particularly the lack of a well-functioning cold chain system, which is crucial for preserving the quality of perishable vegetables and fruits.

To address this recurring issue, Singh suggests promoting the cultivation of indigenous crops, as the current reliance on high-yielding variety seeds makes agriculture highly susceptible to climate fluctuations.

“As the impact of climate change on agricultural productivity continues to grow, it has become crucial to cultivate indigenous crops,” Singh emphasized. By cultivating these native crops, agriculture can become climate-smart, genetically diverse, and sustainable. These crops possess the remarkable ability to thrive in their respective climates and exhibit resistance against prevalent pests and diseases.