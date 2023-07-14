Try Out the Mouthwatering Erachi Puttu Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup rice flour

– 250 grams boneless beef or mutton, minced

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, finely chopped

– 1 teaspoon ginger, grated

– 1 teaspoon garlic, minced

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil

– Salt to taste

– Water as needed

Instructions:

1. Heat a pan over medium heat and add coconut oil. Once the oil is hot, add chopped onion, green chilies, ginger, and garlic. Sauté until the onions turn translucent.

2. Add minced meat to the pan and cook until it changes color and releases its juices.

3. Now, add turmeric powder, chili powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well to coat the meat with the spices. Cook for a few more minutes until the meat is cooked through and the spices are well incorporated. Remove from heat and keep aside.

4. In a mixing bowl, take the rice flour. Gradually add water, little by little, and mix well with your fingers until the rice flour becomes moist and crumbly. The texture should be such that it holds its shape when squeezed in your fist but crumbles easily when you loosen the grip.

5. Take an idli steamer or a puttu maker. If using an idli steamer, grease the idli molds with some oil.

6. Layer the steamer or puttu maker with the prepared meat mixture followed by the rice flour mixture. Repeat this layering until the steamer is filled. The top and bottom layers should be rice flour.

7. Steam the puttu for about 10-15 minutes or until the rice flour is cooked and has a fluffy texture. You can check the doneness by inserting a toothpick or fork into the puttu. If it comes out clean, it is done.

8. Once cooked, remove the puttu from the steamer and let it cool slightly. Then, using a fork or your fingers, break down the puttu to get a crumbly texture.

9. Serve the Erachi Puttu warm with a side of raita or any curry of your choice. It makes for a delicious and filling meal.

Enjoy your homemade Erachi Puttu!