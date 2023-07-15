Chicago man receives 30-year prison sentence for sexually exploiting young girls in the Philippines

According to AFP, Karl Quilter, a man from Chicago, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for soliciting sexually explicit content from young girls in the Philippines. The United States Attorney’s Office for the North District of Illinois stated that Quilter, 58 years old, had previously pleaded guilty to charges of sexual exploitation of children.

US District Judge Virginia Kendall imposed a 30-year federal prison sentence on Quilter. The US Attorney’s Office confirmed the sentence in a statement released on Friday.

Between 2017 and 2020, Quilter lured and manipulated at least nine girls in the Philippines to produce sexually explicit photos and videos.

He utilized platforms such as Facebook, Viber, and Skype to communicate with the victims and receive illicit content.

Exploiting the financial hardships faced by the girls and their families, Quilter resorted to money transfers as a means to incentivize them to record and send explicit material.

The US Attorney’s Office stated that Quilter “preyed on the victims’ financial difficulties, using money transfers to the victims’ families to entice the girls to record the sexually explicit images.”

In the government’s sentencing memorandum, Assistant US Attorney Ashley Chung described Quilter’s actions as a deliberate targeting and grooming of young Filipino girls. Chung stated, “Victim by victim, and message by message, defendant used social media and the internet to target and groom young Filipino girls.”

Chung also noted that this was not an isolated incident but rather a recurring and extensive pattern of predatory abuse and exploitation of minors.

Quilter was arrested in Chicago in November 2020, leading to subsequent legal proceedings that resulted in his guilty plea and the recent sentencing to 30 years in prison.