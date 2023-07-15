Delhi battles floods as Yamuna water recedes, ITO and Rajghat impacted; Army deployed

As incessant rainfall lashes Delhi, major roads remain submerged despite Yamuna water level receding. The Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the capital as water continues to flow into key areas such as ITO, Rajghat, and the Supreme Court. A malfunctioning drain regulator caused a breach, leading to severe waterlogging. The Delhi government has confirmed that the regulator has been fixed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Saturday, predicting moderate rain and thundershowers in Delhi. Commuters are facing difficulties due to the extensive flooding on major roads. The Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat has also been affected by water entering from a nearby drain.

Tragically, three boys drowned while bathing in the floodwaters in Mukundpur Chowk area. These are the first reported deaths in the city since the Yamuna water crossed the danger mark. Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg claimed the deaths occurred at a metro construction site, but the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) denied the incident, stating that their sites are properly secured.

After surpassing a 45-year-old record, the Yamuna water level in Delhi decreased to 207.98 meters. Consequently, the Okhla water treatment plant, which had been closed, has been reopened. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants would resume operation if the Yamuna level drops to 207.7 meters on Saturday.

In the late hours, the Lt Governor’s Office confirmed that the Army had successfully sealed the breached embankment at the Indraprastha regulator, preventing floodwater from entering Delhi. Expressing gratitude for their efforts, Lt Governor (LG) VK Saxena thanked the Indian Army personnel involved.

The breach in the Indraprastha regulator caused water to inundate several areas, including the Ring Road, Indraprastha Metro Station, IP Depot, ITO, and Vikas Marg, reaching the entrance of the Supreme Court. Vikas Marg, an important route connecting east and central Delhi, was closed for traffic, resulting in major congestion and delays.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged a delay in deploying the NDRF to repair the regulator, prompting the LG to discourage blaming each other and emphasize the need for teamwork. Chief Minister Kejriwal visited the site and attributed the breach to the strong current in the river.

Kejriwal criticized the Haryana government for neglecting the maintenance of the ITO barrage, stating that the Delhi government would initiate steps to assume control of it. However, he stressed the importance of cooperation rather than blame during this crisis.

Amidst the flooding, the Delhi Police rescued over 60 students from a Blind School in northwest Delhi, while the NDRF saved 60 dogs and 50 cows from an animal shelter home in Mayur Vihar. Crematoriums near the Yamuna, including Nigambodh Ghat, Geeta Colony, Wazirabad, and Sarai Kale Khan, have been closed due to the flood.

To manage the situation, the Delhi Traffic Police implemented traffic restrictions on Vikas Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg. Over 4,500 traffic personnel have been deployed to ease congestion and assist commuters, with restrictions being lifted based on the receding water levels.

The rising water level of the Yamuna has also halted construction work on a 560-meter bridge, the first metro bridge over the river utilizing the cantilever construction technique.