Golden temple to start YouTube channel to broadcast live ‘Gurbani’ from July 24

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), a Sikh mini-parliament, has announced the opening of its YouTube channel, which will stream live ‘Gurbani’ from Amritsar’s Golden Temple on July 24.

Modalities for broadcasting Gurbani through satellite channel are also being developed. The report of the subcommittee formed in this respect was delivered today at a special meeting of the SGPC’s executive committee, and was unanimously adopted by the members present. The committee has also resolved to launch an SGPC satellite channel. According to sources, the SGPC has hired a New Delhi-based telecast firm for three months to broadcast the Gurbani.

This firm was the lowest bidder among the three New Delhi-based organisations, quoting Rs 12 lakh per month for supplying the infrastructure, technical set-up, and staff to broadcast an uninterrupted Gurbani. Following the meeting, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami stated that the Gurbani broadcast arrangement with GNext Media (PTC channel) will expire on July 23, and the SGPC will begin Gurbani broadcast services on July 24 through its own YouTube channel and other web and social media platforms.