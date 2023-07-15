India’s Ashwin leads dominant victory over West Indies in opening Test

In a remarkable display of dominance, the Indian cricket team delivered a crushing defeat to the West Indies in the first Test held at Windsor Park in Roseau. The match concluded on the third day with India emerging victorious by an innings and a staggering 141 runs. The standout performer of the match was Ravichandran Ashwin, whose exceptional bowling prowess dismantled the West Indies batting lineup, claiming seven wickets in their second innings and a five-wicket haul in their first.

India’s commanding position in the match was established early on, thanks to the brilliant batting display by Yashasvi Jaiswal, making his debut in Test cricket. The 21-year-old left-hander showcased his talent and fearlessness by amassing an impressive score of 171 runs. His outstanding performance contributed significantly to India’s declaration at 421/5, leaving the West Indies trailing by a substantial margin of 271 runs.

Despite the home team’s efforts, led by captain Kraigg Brathwaite, they never posed a serious challenge to the Indian team. Ashwin, in particular, continued his remarkable form from the first innings, relentlessly penetrating the West Indies’ defenses and claiming wickets at crucial moments. The first breakthrough came when Tagenarine Chanderpaul fell lbw to Ravindra Jadeja, followed by Brathwaite’s dismissal, caught by Ajinkya Rahane off Ashwin’s bowling.

As the innings progressed, Ashwin’s devastating spells accounted for the West Indies batsmen one after another. Alick Athanaze provided some resistance with a top score of 28 runs, but ultimately fell victim to Ashwin’s exceptional bowling skills. The final blow was delivered by Ashwin when Jomel Warrican was trapped lbw, sealing India’s emphatic victory with two days of play remaining.

With the first Test concluded, the teams will now shift their focus to the second and final Test of the series, scheduled to take place in Port of Spain starting on July 20. Following the Test series, India and the West Indies will face each other in a series of three One-Day Internationals and five Twenty20 matches, promising more exciting cricketing action in the days to come.