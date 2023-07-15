‘Padmini’ Producer Claims Kunchacko Boban Pocketed Rs 2.5 Cr, Refused Film Promotion

The recently released film ‘Padmini,’ featuring Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali, has been well-received by the audience for its humorous storyline. Directed by Senna Hegde, known for his critically-acclaimed works like ‘Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam’ and ‘1744 White Alto,’ the movie has garnered positive responses since its release on June 14.

However, producer Suvin K Varkey has now voiced his disappointment with the film’s lead actor. Varkey claims that Boban refused to actively participate in promoting the film, stating that the actor gave “zero TV interviews” and neglected his responsibility to promote the movie.

According to reports, Boban received a hefty remuneration of Rs 2.5 crore for his role in ‘Padmini.’ Varkey further alleged that Boban would have been more involved in the film’s promotion if he had been a co-producer. In an Instagram post, Varkey expressed gratitude for the positive reception of ‘Padmini,’ but also raised concerns about the lack of promotion and emphasized the importance of actors marketing the movies they are involved in.

Varkey highlighted that the success of a film ultimately depends on the audience’s response, and actors play a vital role in attracting viewers amidst the hundreds of movies released each year. He further criticized Boban’s preference for personal leisure activities over fulfilling his promotional duties, pointing out that such negligence can impact a film’s recognition and overall success.

The producer concluded his post by acknowledging the support he received from fellow producers within the industry who advocated for the actor during a dispute in the producer association. Varkey’s statements shed light on the significance of effective promotion and the responsibility of actors to contribute to the marketing efforts of the films they are part of, emphasizing that ultimately, it is the quality of the content that determines a movie’s triumph.