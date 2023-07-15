Thrissur Police capture youth who assaulted Childline officers and escaped with minor girl

In a dramatic turn of events, the young man who had forcefully taken a minor girl in his custody after assaulting Childline officers at the Thrissur Railway Station has been successfully apprehended by the police. This development comes as a relief, as it marks the rescue of the abducted girl.

The disturbing incident unfolded when the 16-year-old girl was abducted by her so-called ‘boyfriend,’ who resorted to menacing threats against the Childline staff, brandishing a broken beer bottle as a weapon. The situation quickly escalated, creating a sense of urgency among the officers who were determined to safeguard the girl’s well-being.

Against all odds, the daring duo managed to evade authorities, embarking on a journey that lasted for approximately 20 arduous hours. However, fortune smiled upon the efforts of law enforcement when a vigilant homeguard spotted them along the national highway and promptly alerted the police. Swift action was taken, leading to the subsequent apprehension of the couple in the vicinity of Amballur town, situated near Thrissur.

Following their capture, the youth and the abducted girl were taken into custody and transported to the Pudukkad police station, where further investigations into the matter would unfold. The courageous efforts of the homeguard and the cooperative spirit of the local police played a crucial role in ensuring the safe retrieval of the minor girl, bringing a glimmer of hope to a situation that initially seemed dire.

Childline officers, who were at the forefront of the rescue operation, shed light on the horrifying ordeal the young girl had endured. Recounting the incident, they revealed that the assailant had brazenly attacked two officers with a broken beer bottle, managing to seize control of the 16-year-old girl in the chaos that ensued. The desperate duo then capitalized on an opportunity to escape by boarding the Kannur-Alapuzha Intercity Express, just as it was departing from the platform.

However, the officers’ determination did not waver, and they swiftly coordinated with railway officials, leading to the successful recovery of the girl. Acting upon the information received, the officers managed to locate the minor by 4:50 am at one end of a platform. Plans were underway to ensure her safety and well-being, with the intention of presenting her before the Child Welfare Committee by 11 am. Unfortunately, the swift turn of events took an unexpected and dangerous turn.

A harrowing encounter ensued when the accused youth forcibly gained access to the room where the officers were interacting with the rescued girl. Armed with the broken beer bottle, he menacingly threatened the officers, placing the girl’s life in grave danger. Despite their best efforts to de-escalate the situation, one of the officers suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

Reports suggest that both the youth and the abducted girl are not native to Kerala, further emphasizing the complexity of the situation and the need for comprehensive investigation. In response to this distressing incident, Childline promptly submitted a detailed report to the Child Welfare Committee, ensuring that the appropriate authorities would be made fully aware of the circumstances surrounding the abduction and subsequent events.

This incident serves as a reminder of the critical role played by organizations like Childline and the unwavering dedication of law enforcement personnel in safeguarding the rights and welfare of children. It also highlights the need for continued vigilance and swift action to prevent such unfortunate incidents from occurring in the future.