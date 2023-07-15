Woman in Thrissur fined Rs 26,000 for letting underage child ride scooter with 2 passengers

A woman in Thrissur has been handed a hefty fine of Rs 26,000 by the court for allowing her underage child to ride her scooter with two pillion riders. The Thrissur Chief Judicial Magistrate has also stated that if the offender is unable to pay the fine, she will face a five-day imprisonment.

The incident took place on January 20 when the minor, without wearing a helmet, rode the scooter with two additional passengers. The Motor Vehicles Department intercepted the vehicle for speeding. It was revealed that the scooter is registered under the mother’s name.

After carefully reviewing the inquiry report, the court decided to impose the penalty on the mother. The fine was imposed under Section 194 (C, D) of the Motor Vehicle Act. Notably, the father was exempted from any legal consequences in this case.