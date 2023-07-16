Another batch of over 6,600 Amarnath pilgrims left the Jammu

An official said that another group of over 6,600 Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu early Sunday for Kashmir amid rain and heavy security to begin their annual trek. Since the start of the 62-day yatra on July 1, over 2.10 lakh pilgrims have visited the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

“The 14th batch, comprising 6,684 pilgrims, left Bhagwati Nagar base camp Jammu for the valley in a convoy of 241 vehicles between 3.30 am and 3.55 am,” an official said. The pilgrim convoy left for two base camps, Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal district, in the midst of moderate rains that lasted for hours, showering several portions of Jammu and flooding numerous roads.

According to the official, 3,686 pilgrims departed in 132 vehicles for Pahalgam base camp, while 2,998 pilgrims left in 109 vehicles for Baltal. Since June 30, when the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off by Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, a total of 86,865 pilgrims have departed the Jammu base camp for the valley.