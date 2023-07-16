Former Akhilesh Yadav party ally OP Rajbhar rejoins NDA

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Om Prakash Rajbhar, the leader of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and a former ally of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, has rejoined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). OP Rajbhar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and BJP leader JP Nadda in a tweet that included a photo of him with Home Minister Amit Shah.

‘We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 and decided to fight the 2024 elections together. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking us along,’ OP Rajbhar said.

‘BJP and SBSP will fight for social justice, the country’s security, and empowerment of those deprived of good governance, the oppressed, backward classes, Dalits, women, farmers, youth, and all weak sections of society,’ he added.

OP Rajbhar’s entry will bolster the NDA in Uttar Pradesh, according to Amit Shah, who spoke with Rajbhar after their meeting.

Rajbhar is now anticipated to attend the NDA conference on July 18. Rajbhar is influential, particularly among members of his Rajbhar community, which is present in significant numbers in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In an alliance with the BJP, the SBSP ran candidates in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Even up until his dismissal for “anti-alliance activities” in 2019, Om Prakash Rajbhar was a minister in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet.

The SBSP then ran in coalition with the Samajwadi Party in the 2022 Assembly election. Rajbhar’s partnership with Akhilesh Yadav’s Party was cited as a major factor in the BJP’s underwhelming showing in ‘poorvanchal’ during the 2022 state elections. However, Om Prakash Rajbhar broke off his coalition with SP in July of last year.

There have been rumours that the BJP is trying to contact Om Prakash Rajbhar in order to strengthen the NDA before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Another OBC leader from Poorvanchal, Dara Singh Chauhan, resigned as a Samajwadi Party MLA yesterday, shocking Akhilesh Yadav. It was also viewed as a component of the BJP’s bigger effort to increase its membership. Prior to the 2022 assembly elections, Chauhan joined the SP. He had previously been a member of the BJP.