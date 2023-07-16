Google launches Play Games for PC in India

Mumbai: Google launched its Google Play Games for desktop computers in India. This new app will allows users to play Android games on their Windows computers. The softwarewas launched last year and is still in beta testing.

Google Play Games on PC lets users browse, download, and play mobile games on their PCs. Users can also switch between devices without losing their progress and game libraries, as they are synced across phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs.

Also Read: UAE authority warns of delay on key road

The app supports popular games from Indian developers such as Ludo King and Hitwicket Games, as well as international games such as Eversoul, Lords Mobile, and Evony: The King’s Return. Users in India can access the app in both English and Hindi languages.

The minimum hardware requirements are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 (v2004)

Storage: Solid State Drive (SSD) with 10 GB of available storage space

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable

Processor: 4 CPU physical cores (some games require an Intel CPU)

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualisation must be turned on

Download the app via g.co/googleplaygames, sign in using their Google account, and agree to the terms of conditions. Once this is done, you will be presented with a dashboard containing a list of supported games.