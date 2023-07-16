Police issues prohibitory order till July 29 in this city

Mumbai: Mumbai police issued a prohibitory order in the city. The police has banned flying of drones, remote controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons over the city for a period of 30 days.

Police also banned gathering of five or more persons. The prohibitory order about unlawful assembly will be in place till July 29. The ban covers processions, the use of loudspeakers and other sound amplifying systems, musical bands, and bursting of firecrackers.

Police exempted marriage and funeral functions, statutory meeting of companies, clubs, and assemblies in and around cinemas, halls, schools, etc.