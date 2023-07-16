Slum dwellers in Delhi criticize government for delayed flood alert and lack of timely relief aid.

Slum dwellers in the national capital have raised concerns about the government’s failure to ensure their safety during the flooding caused by the Yamuna river. Many residents whose houses were submerged in the floodwaters claim that they were not alerted in advance and have criticized the lack of assistance from the authorities.

In areas like Mayur Vihar and old Yamuna bridge, affected individuals have resorted to sleeping in the open, using makeshift tarpaulin shelters, and waiting for the water levels to recede. One resident, Seema, expressed her sorrow over the loss of her home, which she had worked hard for over the past 20 years.

“I have worked as a househelp for two decades, investing all my earnings into my house and my children’s well-being. It is devastating to see all my efforts go to waste in just three days,” Seema tearfully shared.

She lamented the lack of government support, stating that apart from receiving a plastic tarpaulin and a packet of milk, they had not received any assistance. Seema claimed that they were not warned about the rising water levels in advance.

“Previously, the police would alert us before floods, but this time, no one even advised us to evacuate. The entire slum is now submerged. The government makes promises but offers us nothing. They took our details on Saturday, but nothing has been done so far,” Seema told PTI.

Seema further alleged that the government merely talks about providing homes for slum dwellers but does little to fulfill those promises. The water level of the Yamuna river had decreased to 205.98 meters on Sunday from its peak of 208.66 meters on Thursday, offering some respite. However, late evening showers resulted in further waterlogging of roads, nullifying the temporary relief.

The current situation faced by the slum dwellers is reminiscent of the floods in 2013. Ashok, a 45-year-old resident living near the Yamuna river in Mayur Vihar, expressed frustration over the lack of government support.

“In 2013, there was flooding, but it wasn’t as severe. Water entered our homes after Diwali last year, but it receded quickly. This time, the water level was so high that it even reached the bridge. All the slums are underwater. There is no supply of drinking water. The government has not provided us with any assistance—no food, no ration, no water, not even tarpaulins. We will have to return and fix everything ourselves after the water recedes,” Ashok told PTI.

Suresh, a 50-year-old resident, echoed Ashok’s sentiments and highlighted the lack of prior warnings and evacuation support from the authorities.

“Previously, we were always alerted and evacuated during flood-like situations. But this time, nobody informed us. We have been here for four days now. When water entered our homes, we evacuated with our minimal belongings, but nobody helped us. Boats were sent only yesterday to check if anyone was stranded in the submerged slum,” Suresh claimed.

He mentioned that they had purchased tarpaulins using their own money and estimated that it would cost him thousands of rupees to repair his house once the water recedes. Suresh also highlighted the lack of restroom facilities, forcing women to defecate in the open, and called for the administration to provide drinking water to the flood-affected people.