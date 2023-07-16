Strong earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula region, tsunami warning issued

Juneau: a strong earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Alaska Peninsula region on Sunday morning. As per the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was around 89 kilometers southwest of the town of Sand Point at a depth of 9.3 kilometers. US Tsunami Warning System has issued a tsunami warning.

National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska informed that the tsunami was in effect for South Alaska and the Alaska peninsula.

Also Read: To eradicate serious environmental and ecological challenges; Nagaland govt bans single use plastic

In March 1964, Alaska was struck by the strongest earthquake ever recorded in North America. The 1964 earthquake and subsequent tsunami killed more than 250 people.