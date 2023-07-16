To eradicate serious environmental and ecological challenges; Nagaland govt bans single use plastic

To address the major environmental and ecological difficulties created by the widespread usage of plastic, the Nagaland government outlawed single-use plastic (SUP) in the state. This is in accordance with directions issued by the Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate, as well as additional directives issued by the Urban Development Department Nagaland (UDD) under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

According to the UDD, the manufacturing, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and usage of carry bags manufactured of mod, virgin, or recycled plastic, regardless of thickness in microns, is illegal.

It also prohibited the production, importation, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of earbuds with plastic sticks, balloon sticks, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, and polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration. Plates, cups, glasses, and cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, and trays have been outlawed, as have wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or poly-vinyl chloride (PVC) banners less than 100 microns, and stirrers.

The ban on SUP applies to all individuals, institutions, commercial establishments, educational institutions, offices, shops, hotels, restaurants, religious institutions or faith-based institutions, central and state government departments, agencies, commissions, PSUs and missions, including militaries/paramilitaries.