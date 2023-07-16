Tomato Prices Soar to Rs 250/kg Amid Monsoon Rains, Centre Steps In with Discounted Rate

The recent surge in vegetable prices has hit tomatoes hard, with retail markets witnessing rates surpassing Rs 200 per kg. Across major cities, the prices remained elevated, reaching up to Rs 250 per kilogram due to the impact of monsoon rains and the lean season. In Kerala, markets recorded prices as high as Rs 110 per kg. Government data shows the all-India average price hovering around Rs 117 per kg.

To provide relief to consumers, the Centre has taken the initiative to sell tomatoes at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kg in select cities such as Delhi-NCR, Patna, and Lucknow. The distribution is being carried out through mobile vans, with approximately 18,000 kg of tomatoes sold in Delhi-NCR alone. The National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) are facilitating the sale on behalf of the Centre.

Union Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh announced the expansion of discounted tomato sales, stating, “In addition to various parts of Delhi and Noida, the sale of tomatoes at discounted rates started today at Lucknow, Patna, and Muzaffarpur.” The Department of Consumer Affairs reported the sale of around 18,000 kg of tomatoes to retail consumers in Delhi-NCR, leading to a significant drop in the wholesale prices at Azadpur Mandi and a slight decline in the retail market.

The Centre’s efforts are set to continue, with plans to sell tomatoes through Kendriya Bhandar outlets and discussions underway with Mother Dairy to distribute tomatoes through their Safal retail outlets in Delhi-NCR. These steps aim to alleviate the burden on consumers grappling with skyrocketing tomato prices.

While the average retail price in India on Saturday stood at Rs 116.86 per kg, with a modal price of Rs 100 per kg, Delhi registered the highest rate of Rs 178 per kg among metros, followed by Mumbai at Rs 150 per kg and Chennai at Rs 132 per kg. Hapur recorded the maximum price of Rs 250 per kg.

The monsoon-induced supply disruption has led to this sharp increase in tomato prices, which is typical for the lean production months of July-August and October-November. As the Centre takes action to stabilize the market, consumers can look forward to some relief from the soaring costs of tomatoes.