Tragic Incident in Meerut: 5 Kanwariyas Electrocuted, Several Injured in Devastating Accident

In a heart-wrenching incident in Bhawanpur’s Rali Chauhan village, Meerut district, five individuals lost their lives due to electrocution. The unfortunate event occurred when a vehicle transporting a group of Kanwariyas brushed against a low-hanging high-tension line on Saturday night. The Kanwariyas had been returning from the Holy Ganges river in Haridwar, carrying water for their religious rituals.

The high-voltage electric current surged through the vehicle and into the crowd, causing devotees to be knocked down by the impact. Prompt action was taken by locals who rushed to the scene and immediately contacted the power station to cut off the electricity supply.

Meerut District Magistrate, Deepak Meena, provided an update on the incident, stating, “Ten Kanwariyas were admitted to the hospital. Regrettably, five of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Investigations are currently underway.”

The Kanwar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Shiva, attracts millions of devotees who travel long distances to fetch water from the sacred Ganga river. These pilgrims carry the water on their shoulders for hundreds of kilometers, intending to offer it at local Shiva shrines or specific temples. Dressed in saffron attire and often walking barefoot, these devotees, known as kanwariyas, display their deep devotion throughout the journey.