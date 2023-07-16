Woman Arrested in Kollam for Attempting to Join Government Job with Fake Documents

A dramatic scene unfolded at the Taluk Office in Karunagappally when a young woman, R Rakhi, arrived with counterfeit documents in an attempt to assume her duties. The Taluk Office authorities promptly contacted the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) after detecting the forged documents, leading to Rakhi’s arrest by the Kollam East Police.

During questioning, Rakhi admitted to the crime and revealed that the motive behind fabricating the documents was her immense mental stress from failing to secure a government job. Accompanied by her husband’s family members, Rakhi submitted an advice memo supposedly issued by the PSC and an appointment letter for the position of Lower Division Clerk.

However, the taluk officials grew suspicious upon examining the documents and declined to accept them. The Karunagappally Tehsildar promptly reported the incident to the Kollam district collector and subsequently filed a complaint with the Karunagappally police.

Following the encounter at the PSC regional office in Kollam, Rakhi and her family members falsely claimed that her name was initially on the PSC rank list and that she had received the advice memo via mail. Rakhi also caused a commotion, threatening to expose PSC officers for manipulating the rank list. Nevertheless, investigations conducted by PSC regional officer R Baburaj and district officer T A Thankam confirmed the documents to be counterfeit. Rakhi’s husband and family members appeared to be unaware of the forgery, prompting the police to probe further for potential involvement by additional individuals.

In another lie, Rakhi alleged that she had secured the 102nd position in the Secretariat Assistant rank list. However, the investigation revealed that the Secretariat Assistant exam was not held at the school she claimed to have taken it on the specified day.