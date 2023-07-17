Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market for fourth straight day. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,000 per 8 gram. On Thursday, gold price gained by Rs 280 per 8 gram.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,187 per 10 gram, lower by Rs 129 or 0.22%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 252 at Rs 75,716 per kg.

In the global markets, price of spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $1,952.58 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% to $1,957.20. Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.2% to $24.89 per ounce, while platinum and palladium fell 0.5% each to $966.88 and $1,265.07, respectively.