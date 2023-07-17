Delicious Kerala Style Kozhi Marunnu Recipe

Here’s a recipe for Kozhi Marunnu:

Ingredients:

– 500 grams chicken, cut into pieces

– 2 onions, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tablespoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

– 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

– 2 sprigs curry leaves

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil

– Salt to taste

– Water as needed

For the Marination:

– 1 tablespoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon lemon juice

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, marinate the chicken pieces with red chili powder, turmeric powder, lemon juice, and salt. Let it marinate for about 30 minutes.

2. Heat coconut oil in a deep pan or kadai over medium heat. Add fennel seeds and curry leaves and sauté for a minute until aromatic.

3. Add chopped onions and green chilies to the pan and sauté until the onions turn golden brown.

4. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

5. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.

6. Add the spice powders – red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well and cook for a couple of minutes to roast the spices.

7. Add the marinated chicken pieces to the pan and mix well with the spices. Cook for 5-6 minutes until the chicken pieces are slightly browned.

8. Add enough water to cover the chicken pieces. Adjust the salt according to taste. Bring the mixture to a boil.

9. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and simmer for about 30-40 minutes or until the chicken is cooked and tender. Stir occasionally and add more water if needed.

10. Once the chicken is cooked and the gravy has thickened, remove from heat.

11. Garnish with fresh curry leaves and drizzle some coconut oil on top for added flavor.