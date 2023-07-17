Devotees banned from taking photographs and making videos on Kedarnath Temple

Photographing and filming on the premises of the Kedarnath Temple here has been prohibited .The move follows the global success of a video of a woman blogger proposing to her partner in front of the temple. The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has posted signs across the temple grounds that state, ‘Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any sort of photography and filming is strictly prohibited inside the temple and you are under the monitoring of CCTV cameras’.

The temple has also asked that people wear “decent clothes” and refrain from erecting tents or camps within the temple grounds.

The boards, which are written in Hindi and English, also say that individuals who do not obey the orders would face legal punishment. Ajendra Ajay, president of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, stated that a sacred environment follows a set of belief systems that devotees must respect. He stated that, while no complaints have been received from the Badrinath Dham, such boards will be erected there as well.