ED probes TN minister K. Ponmudy and MP son for alleged money laundering

The premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, along with his MP son Gautham Sigamani, were subjected to raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday. Official sources revealed that the raids took place in Chennai, the state capital, and in Villupuram. These actions are part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

The case under investigation is related to alleged irregularities during Ponmudy’s tenure as the state mining minister from 2007 to 2011. There were accusations of violating quarry license conditions, resulting in an estimated loss of around Rs 28 crore to the state exchequer. The ED’s scrutiny reflects the seriousness of the allegations and their commitment to uncovering any potential financial wrongdoing.

Interestingly, this comes on the heels of a similar action initiated by the ED against another prominent DMK leader, Senthil Bala, who holds the position of TN Transport Minister. The successive actions against high-ranking DMK officials demonstrate the ED’s determination to ensure transparency and accountability in matters of governance and public finances.