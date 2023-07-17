Fire broke out in battery box of coach of Vande Bharat train

On Monday morning, a fire broke out in the battery box of a coach of the Vande Bharat train travelling from Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal to New Delhi, according to a senior railway official. The coach carried 20-22 passengers, who were quickly transferred to other coaches.

According to the official, no one was injured in the event. The fire was discovered by railway personnel about 6.45 a.m. in the battery box of a C-12 coach, prompting the Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat train to be stopped between Kurwai and Kaithora stations in Vidisha district. According to the official, the fire was quickly brought under control. He stated that the repair work was being done by railway personnel.