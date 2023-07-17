India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rain in these states for next five days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of India during the next five days. The national weather agency in its bulletin said that Himaachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha will receive heavy rainfall in the next five days.

Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra may also witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during July 18-20. Gujarat is also likely receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 19-20.

Also Read: Know how to change mobile number on Aadhaar Card

Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail over coastal Karnataka until July 20; over Telangana during July 17-20; and over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala and Mahe during July 18-20.