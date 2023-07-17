Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif Vijay Sethupathi to be released globally on December 15

“Merry Christmas,” directed by Sriram Raghavan, will be released in theatres worldwide on December 15, the producers said on Monday. The upcoming film, presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, is advertised as “a genre-defying tale” shot in Hindi and Tamil with a different cast of supporting actors.

When the gorgeously enigmatic Katrina Kaif and the powerhouse performer Vijay Sethupathi collide, sparks fly, and possibly blood! ‘Merry Christmas’ will be released on December 15th, 2023,” the producers said in a statement. The Hindi version of “Merry Christmas” stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams.

According to the producers, the film also introduces Pari, a kid actor. “Merry Christmas” was produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, as well as Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg, and featured cameos by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte.