Netizens cry nepotism as Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter debuts in Mohanlal’s ‘Vrushabha’

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of renowned actor Sanjay Kapoor, is about to step into the world of films with her debut role in the highly anticipated movie ‘Vrushabha’, starring the legendary Mohanlal. The film, which was announced last year, will be helmed by Nanda Kishore, a talented filmmaker known for his work in the Kannada industry.

When the news broke, Karan Johar, a prominent filmmaker and mentor, who had originally planned to launch Shanaya in his film ‘Bedhadak’, took to Instagram to congratulate the budding actor on her remarkable opportunity to work alongside Mohanlal. However, this expression of support ignited a wave of criticism from numerous netizens who accused the industry of nepotism reaching its pinnacle.

One social media user expressed their frustration by stating, “Nepotism is not a problem until it is heavily misused like this. Which debutant, without proving anything to the audience, lands a role alongside Mohanlal, you tell me?” This sentiment reflects the perception that Shanaya’s entry into such a prestigious project without having established herself as an actor raises concerns about the preferential treatment given to star kids in the industry.

Another individual commented, “Debut movie is pan-India alongside Mohanlal. The peak of unfair nepo privilege.” This statement highlights the sentiment that Shanaya’s debut being a pan-Indian project alongside a celebrated actor like Mohanlal reinforces the notion of unfair advantages and opportunities that are often granted to individuals from film families, rather than being based solely on talent and merit.

The debate surrounding nepotism in the film industry is not a new one, with previous instances sparking heated discussions. Critics argue that talent should be the primary criterion for casting decisions, ensuring equal opportunities for aspiring actors from all backgrounds. However, supporters of the industry point out that family connections and mentorship can also play a crucial role in nurturing new talent and providing opportunities for deserving individuals.

As Shanaya Kapoor embarks on her journey into the world of cinema, the controversy surrounding her debut serves as a reminder of the ongoing discussion about nepotism and its impact on the industry. It remains to be seen how Shanaya will prove herself as an actor and whether she can win over audiences with her performance, ultimately challenging the criticism of her casting as a result of nepotism.