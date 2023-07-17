Nourish and Boost Immunity with Traditional Karkidaka Kanji

Karkidaka Kanji is a nutritious rice porridge that is believed to have medicinal properties and is consumed to boost immunity and improve digestion. Here’s a simple recipe to make Karkidaka Kanji:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup Kerala red rice (or any short-grain rice)

– 4 cups water

– 1 cup coconut milk

– 1/2 cup grated coconut

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

– 2 shallots, finely chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 small piece of ginger, grated

– 2-3 small onions, sliced

– Curry leaves

– 1-2 green chilies, sliced

– Salt, to taste

– Ghee (clarified butter), for serving

Instructions:

1. Wash the rice thoroughly and soak it in water for about 30 minutes. Drain the water and keep the rice aside.

2. In a large pot, add 4 cups of water and bring it to a boil. Add the soaked rice to the boiling water and cook on medium heat.

3. While the rice is cooking, in a blender, grind the grated coconut, cumin seeds, and fenugreek seeds into a smooth paste by adding a little water.

4. Once the rice is partially cooked, add the coconut milk to the pot and stir well. Continue cooking on low heat, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

5. In a separate pan, heat some ghee and sauté the shallots, garlic, ginger, sliced onions, green chilies, and curry leaves until they turn golden brown and fragrant.

6. Add this sautéed mixture to the pot of cooking rice and stir well. Add salt to taste and continue cooking until the rice is fully cooked and the mixture thickens to a porridge-like consistency.

7. Once the Kanji is cooked, remove it from heat and serve hot.

8. Optionally, you can drizzle some ghee on top before serving for added flavor.

Karkidaka Kanji is usually served as a complete meal on its own. It is traditionally consumed along with side dishes like pappadam (papad), pickle, or small portions of boiled vegetables.