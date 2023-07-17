Parts of northeastern United States severely affected by heavy rains that triggered flooding

Parts of the northeastern United States experienced severe impacts from heavy rainfall, leading to widespread flooding across multiple states. These conditions occurred just a day after storms and flash floods caused highway washouts and resulted in the loss of at least one life in New York state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued flood warnings for various areas in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Vermont. These states recorded rapid and “life-threatening” flash floods due to heavy rainfall.

In New York state, the streets were overwhelmed by heavy rainfall, causing bridge washouts and obstructions. As a result, Governor Kathy Hochul declared states of emergency in two counties. The Orange County Emergency Management office confirmed the tragic death of a 35-year-old woman in Highland Falls, located in New York’s Hudson Valley, where “historic floods” caused significant damage. The woman was swept away in a flash flood while attempting to evacuate her damaged house with her dog. Her fiancé witnessed the devastating incident.

Governor Hochul reported that up to eight inches (200 mm) of rain had created life-threatening conditions due to flash flooding. Power outages affected over 12,000 customers in the state on Sunday evening, but the number decreased to 3,800 by midday Monday.

Amtrak rail service between New York City and Albany was suspended due to severe weather conditions, according to a statement from the company.

The NWS issued alerts stating that the expected rainfall rate was 0.25 to 0.5 inches per hour, causing ongoing flash flooding. Catastrophic flooding was predicted for parts of Vermont on Monday. In response, Governor Phil Scott declared a state of emergency and positioned swiftwater rescue teams strategically throughout the state for potential evacuations and rescues.

The NWS received multiple reports of significant flooding and people trapped in vehicles in Orange County. Additional rainfall of several inches was expected until Tuesday morning as the weather system moved slowly eastward, increasing the risk of further flash flooding.