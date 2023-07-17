Questions couples should talk about before marriage

Before getting married one must ask some questions related to your future sex life. But the taboo related to sex hinders people from speaking about that aspect of married life, but we must be aware that problems in sex life can shake the foundation of a conjugal life.

Here are some sex-related questions you should ask your partner before taking the plunge…

1.History of sexually transmitted diseases: Ask your partner if he or she had any sexually transmitted diseases (STD) in the past, and share your own history as well.

2.Sexual compatibility: Ask your partner a simple question: How important is the role of sexual compatibility in a marriage? This simple question will help both you approach a topic, which many are uncomfortable talking about. Having this conversation will definitely help you understand each other better.

3.Past sex experiences: You can always ask your partner if he or she wants to know about your past. In case, you too want to have an idea about your partner’s past, let him or her know this.

4.Sexual fantasies: Most of us have some sexual fantasies that we would love to indulge in some day. It’s a good idea to have an idea about a partner’s sexual preferences and fantasies.

5.Their definition of fidelity: What you may consider ‘cheating’ might be just a normal affair for your partner. Discuss what their definition of fidelity is and whether it matches with yours or not.

6.Idea of protected sex: Talk about what is their idea of protected sex, and what contraceptive method they would like to use (or want you to use) after marriage.