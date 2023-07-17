Renowned Film Critic Derek Malcolm, Who Praised IFFK as ‘Delightful,’ Passes Away at 91

Renowned film critic Derek Malcolm, known for his global acclaim, has passed away at the age of 91. Having once described the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) as ‘a most pleasant event’, Derek’s contribution to the world of cinema will be greatly missed.

According to The Guardian, where Derek served as a film critic for over 25 years, he passed away at his home in Deal, England, after battling heart and lung failure following a few months of illness.

Derek’s expertise and reputation as a critic extended beyond his work at The Guardian. He served as a respected jury member at prestigious festivals such as Cannes and Berlin, showcasing his profound influence and knowledge in the industry. Additionally, he held the honorary position of president at the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI).

In a review written for FIPRESCI during the 8th edition of the IFFK in 2003, Derek expressed his admiration for the festival’s efficiency and organization. Although he found difficulty in pronouncing ‘Thiruvananthapuram’, the capital city where the festival took place, he considered the IFFK to be the most delightful among Indian festivals. Derek believed that, with continued support from the state government, the IFFK had the potential to become the premier annual film event in India.

Derek emphasized that the IFFK deserved increased backing from the international film community, as it prided itself on efficiency and showcased remarkable potential. The festival’s official Twitter account expressed their gratitude and bid farewell to Derek, acknowledging his longstanding support and contributions to the IFFK and his esteemed position as a film critic.

“Derek Malcolm, the longtime Guardian film critic, was a well-wisher of IFFK and a doyen of film criticism. He has participated in the festival as part of different juries. Farewell, Derek!” they tweeted.