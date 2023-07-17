Salman Khan Takes Legal Action Against Impostor Casting Agents

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has issued a stern warning, threatening legal action against individuals who exploit his identity or his company’s name for fraudulent purposes. In a recent Instagram post, the actor clarified that neither he nor his production banner Salman Khan Films (SKF) are affiliated with any third-party casting agents for film projects.

In his own words, Salman Khan stated, “Official warning. This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films.” He further emphasized that severe consequences would follow if any party is discovered to be falsely using his or SKF’s name without authorization.

Salman Khan’s firm stance aims to safeguard the integrity of his identity and brand against potential scams and deceitful practices in the entertainment industry.