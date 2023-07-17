Security forces found two improvised explosive devices in J&K

According to authorities, security forces discovered two improvised explosive devices in the Handwara woodlands of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

“In the early morning hours, the Army and Police launched a well-coordinated search and destruction operation at Wodhpura Forest based on specific information. Two IEDs weighing approximately five and seven kilogrammes were recovered from Wodhpura Ridge near NH 701 during the joint operation,” a police spokesman said. According to the spokeswoman, the team promptly cordoned off the area.

“The positive identification of IEDs was carried out by the Indian Army’s highly trained explosive detection team, which was equipped with explosive detectors army Dog,” he explained. The IEDs were detonated by a bomb disposal crew using controlled detonation, according to the spokesman. He stated that a comprehensive search for other IEDs or hidden terrorists was still continuing in the wooded region.