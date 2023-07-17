Six killed in SUV-truck collision

Bhopal: In a tragic incident, at least six people lost their lives and one was injured after an SUV they were travelling in collided head-on with an oncoming truck . The accident took place near Sanodha Jatashankar Valley in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

‘There were seven people in the car at the time of the accident. Four of them died on the spot, while two others were declared dead at the hospital. One of the injured is being treated at the hospital. The truck driver has been identified, and efforts are being made to arrest him, said SP Abhishek Tiwari.

The car was going towards Gadhakota from Sagar while the truck was coming from Gadhakota towards Sagar.

Earlier, on Thursday, five persons were killed and fourteen people were injured after a truck barged into the other truck carrying victims at GT Karnal road.