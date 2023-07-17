Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Monday. BSE Sensex settled at 66,589.93, up 529.03 points or 0.80%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,711.50, up 147.00 points or 0.75%.

About 2013 shares advanced, 1559 shares declined, and 174 shares remained unchanged. The top gainers included State Bank of India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Wipro, Grasim Industries and HDFC Bank. The top losers were Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and JSW Steel.

BSE midcap index was up 0.3% and smallcap index added 1%. Barring auto, all other sectoral indices ended higher with PSU Bank index up 2% and Nifty Bank index up 1%.