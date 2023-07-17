Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking Vande Bharat stop at Tirur

The Supreme Court has rejected a petition filed by lawyer Sriram P, urging the Southern Railways to allow a stop for Vande Bharat at Tirur in Malappuram district. This plea had previously been dismissed by the Kerala High Court in April.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice P S Narasimha, and Justice Manoj Misra expressed their reluctance to entertain the plea, with CJI Chandrachud remarking, “Now you want us to decide which station a train stops at? Do we also take a call on stations from Delhi to Mumbai Rajdhani?”

Considering the matter to be a policy issue, the Supreme Court ultimately dismissed the plea. The Kerala High Court, in its earlier ruling, had stated that the writ petition lacked public interest and emphasized that the decision to provide stops for a train rested with the Railways, and not with individuals who could demand such rights.