Christopher Nolan Raises Concerns about AI’s Surge, Urges Accountability in Entertainment Sector

Jul 18, 2023, 11:56 am IST

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan voices grave concerns over AI’s ascent and the lack of accountability in the entertainment industry. In a panel discussion following a special screening of ‘Oppenheimer’ in New York, Nolan criticized companies for their casual use of buzzwords like ‘algorithm’ without understanding their profound implications. “These guys don’t know what an algorithm is,” he passionately asserted.

Nolan’s remarks coincide with SAG-AFTRA’s strike call, aligning with WGA members on picket lines, causing a virtual standstill in the entertainment industry. The issue of AI and its potential impact on labor practices has become a pivotal concern for both unions, further highlighting their differences with the studios.

