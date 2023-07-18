Delicious and Healthy Paneer Vegetable Idli Recipe

Here’s a recipe for paneer vegetable idli, a delicious and healthy dish:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup idli batter

– 1/2 cup crumbled paneer (Indian cottage cheese)

– 1/4 cup grated carrot

– 1/4 cup finely chopped bell peppers (capsicum)

– 1/4 cup finely chopped onions

– 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

– 1 green chili, finely chopped (optional)

– 1/2 teaspoon grated ginger

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 tablespoon oil

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Allow them to splutter.

2. Add grated ginger and sauté for a few seconds until fragrant.

3. Add chopped onions and green chili (if using). Sauté until the onions turn translucent.

4. Add grated carrot and chopped bell peppers. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the vegetables are slightly tender.

5. Add crumbled paneer, salt, and chopped coriander leaves. Mix well and cook for another minute. Remove from heat and let the mixture cool down.

6. Grease the idli plates with oil or cooking spray. Pour a spoonful of idli batter into each mold, filling them halfway.

7. Spoon a small amount of the paneer vegetable mixture onto the center of each idli mold.

8. Top it with another spoonful of idli batter, covering the filling completely.

9. Repeat the process until all the batter and filling are used.

10. Steam the idlis in an idli steamer or pressure cooker without the whistle for about 10-12 minutes or until they are cooked through. Insert a toothpick or knife into the idlis to check if they come out clean.

11. Once the idlis are cooked, remove them from the steamer and let them cool slightly.

12. Gently remove the idlis from the molds using a spoon or butter knife.

Your paneer vegetable idlis are now ready to be served! They can be enjoyed with coconut chutney, sambar, or any other accompaniment of your choice.