An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night, although no deaths or property damage were reported, according to officials. The quake’s epicentre occurred 80 kilometres east of Katra in the Jammu area, at a depth of five kilometres, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake happened at 10.07 p.m. at a latitude of 33.05 and a longitude of 75.79, according to the report.