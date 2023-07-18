Expert reveals connections between gender and other heart attack risk factors

According to recent research, there has been a shift in the prevalence of heart disease-related deaths between men and women. While in the past, heart disease-related deaths were more common among men due to biological and lifestyle differences, such as higher smoking rates and alcohol consumption, today both men and women have similar rates of death from heart disease, including heart attacks.

Heart attacks can occur in both men and women due to various causes, such as coronary artery disease, plaque rupture, blood clots, and spasms in the coronary arteries. Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common cause of heart attacks for both genders. It involves the buildup of plaque in the arteries that supply the heart with blood, leading to narrowing and potential blockages, which can trigger a heart attack.

However, women with CAD tend to have higher mortality rates and face more challenges in their health outcomes after heart attacks. There is often an underestimation of cardiovascular disease risk in women, with a mistaken belief that they are more protected against CAD and heart attacks.

New research presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) congress revealed that women are more than twice as likely to die after a CAD-caused heart attack compared to men.

Dr. Saritha Sekhar, Associate Professor and Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Amrita Hospital Kochi, emphasized the urgent need to address gender disparities in cardiovascular care and outcomes related to CAD and heart attacks.

Women have unique risk factors for CAD compared to men. In addition to common risk factors like diabetes, smoking, and high blood pressure, women may have specific factors affecting their heart health, such as hormonal changes, autoimmune diseases, and pregnancy complications. While high blood pressure, diabetes, and aging are shared risk factors for both genders, their impact can differ between men and women.

Other risk factors for heart disease in women include emotional stress, depression, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, menopause, pregnancy complications, family history of early heart disease, inflammatory diseases, and body weight.

Dr. Saritha advises women to be aware that they may experience heart disease symptoms differently from men. Symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, palpitations, or pain in the neck, jaw, throat, upper abdomen, or back may indicate heart disease in women.

The research and expert opinions emphasize the importance of understanding gender-specific risk factors and symptoms of heart disease to improve cardiovascular care and outcomes for women.