‘Finally spoke the truth’: BJP responds to Shashi Tharoor’s huge praise for Modi

Shashi Tharoor, a member of the Congress, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outreach to the Islamic world ‘exemplary’ on Monday, prompting the BJP to respond.

Tharoor, who has previously complimented the government’s accomplishments in foreign policy, praised PM Modi for his outreach to the Islamic world and for making the G20 a ‘buzzword’ during a CNN-News18 conference. He did, however, voice his reservations on India’s China policy.

‘I remember, in the first year of Modi’s prime ministership, he travelled to 27 countries and not one of those was an Islamic country. I made a fuss about that as a Congress MP. But I am delighted to say what he has done subsequently. His outreach to the Islamic world has been exemplary. In fact, it couldn’t have been better. Our relations with the major Muslim countries have never been better. I am happy to take back my early criticism,’ Tharoor said at the conclave.

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s IT unit, responded by saying that Tharoor had finally ‘spoken the truth’ and perhaps in a moment of weakness.

Tharoor recently lauded PM Modi for revitalising and popularising yoga. He had said, ‘We should also thank everyone who revitalised and popularised yoga, including our government for internationalising International Yoga Day through the UN.’