Greek police arrests a man suspected of starting a wildfire near the capital city of Athens

Greek police announced on Monday that they had arrested a man suspected of starting the wildfire near Athens, which has resulted in the evacuation of thousands of people. Firefighters have reported that the blaze was fueled by a heatwave and strong winds.

Numerous wildfires have been reported in southern Greece, starting in Kouvaras, approximately 50 kilometers southeast of Athens, and spreading rapidly due to erratic winds reaching speeds of up to 70 km/hour.

The fire quickly moved southward toward the Attica region, Lagonissi, Anavyssos, and Saronida, where several homes were engulfed in flames. Footage from the public broadcaster ERT showed houses and cars destroyed, with thick white smoke billowing in wooded areas.

Another wildfire was reported in the popular beach town of Loutraki, where the mayor, Giorgos Gkionis, stated that they had successfully rescued 1,200 children from holiday camps.

The army, police special forces, and volunteer rescuers also evacuated a rehabilitation center for seniors and rescued horses from a stable in the area.

Firefighters were also battling the flames near Lagonisi, a coastal town southeast of Athens known for its vacation houses. Thick smoke blocked traffic in nearby Kalyvia, leading authorities to urge residents to leave the area, and monks were evacuated from a local monastery.

A foreigner believed to have caused the fire in Kouvaras was apprehended by the police. No further details about the individual were immediately available.

On Monday, officials were fighting a total of 81 blazes across the country. Around 200 firefighters, 20 soldiers, 68 engines, and 16 aircraft were deployed to control the fires, according to a Greek fire service official.

Due to high winds, the fire spread 12 kilometers in just two hours, said fire spokesperson Ioannis Artopoios. The fire brigade in the wider Athens area was placed on standby.

In Loutraki, approximately 135 firefighters with 50 fire engines, 40 soldiers, and 13 aircraft were dispatched to contain the fire, which disrupted train services and led to the closure of a section of the highway.

Artopoios emphasized that the conditions were constantly changing, making the firefighting efforts challenging. He warned that Tuesday would be another difficult day due to the high risk of fires and persistent strong winds.

Greece, like the rest of Europe, has been experiencing a heatwave with temperatures reaching as high as 44 degrees Celsius in some areas. Greater Athens and much of southern Greece were placed on the second-highest level of alert for wildfires on Monday and Tuesday following the four-day heatwave in the country, despite some relief over the weekend.