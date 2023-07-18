Gujarat: Social media post sparks communal clash; ten held

Ten people have been arrested so far after a communal clash erupted over a social media post in Gujarat’s Patan district, injuring eight people, police said on Tuesday. While the police have not revealed the nature of the social media post that sparked the altercation in Balisana town on the night of July 16, sources say it was about the Bollywood film “The Kerala Story.”

“We have arrested ten people from both sides so far.” “Eight from one side were arrested on Monday, while two from the other side, including one Krish Patel, were arrested on Tuesday,” said Balisana police station inspector J S Chaudhary.

According to Chaudhary, cases have been filed against the ten accused on a variety of counts, including rioting, assault, and attempted murder. On Monday, as part of the inquiry, police took some of the arrested suspects to the Masjid Chowk area in Balisana, where the event occurred. A video of this police drill, dubbed “reconstruction of the crime,” quickly went viral on social media. The situation in the town is under control, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police KK Pandya.