India achieves a ‘historic milestone’ by destroying 1,44,000 kilograms of seized narcotics worth 2.78 billion rupees

India achieved a significant milestone on Monday as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) destroyed 144,000 kilograms of seized narcotics, valued at 2.78 billion rupees ($289 million approx.), across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed this accomplishment as a “historic milestone,” noting that India has now destroyed one million kilograms of seized drugs worth 120 billion rupees ($146 million approx.) in just one year, setting an “astounding record.”

During the Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security, chaired by Shah in New Delhi, he emphasized the detrimental impact of drug trafficking on future generations and India’s national security. He conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a drug-free India, setting a target to achieve this goal by the country’s centenary of independence.

Prime Minister Modi commended the achievement, highlighting its significance in the efforts to eliminate the drug menace in India.

The destruction of 144,000 kilograms of drugs marks a record for the highest quantity destroyed in a single day, supervised by Home Minister Amit Shah. The seized narcotics included 6,590 kilograms from the NCB’s Hyderabad unit, 822 kilograms from the Indore unit, and 356 kilograms from the Jammu unit.

The bulk of the seized narcotics were destroyed in Madhya Pradesh, amounting to 103,884 kilograms, followed by 1,486 kilograms in Assam, 229 kilograms in Chandigarh, 25 kilograms in Goa, 4,277 kilograms in Gujarat, 2,458 kilograms in Haryana, 4,069 kilograms in Jammu and Kashmir, 159 kilograms in Maharashtra, 1,803 kilograms in Tripura, and 4,049 kilograms in Uttar Pradesh.

Between June 2022 and July 2023, regional units of the NCB and anti-narcotics task forces across states collectively destroyed approximately 876,554 kilograms of seized drugs, surpassing the target by more than 11 times, with a value of around 9.5 billion rupees ($11.5 million approx.).