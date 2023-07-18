India registered 34 new COVID-19 infections in a day

According to Union Health Ministry data published on Tuesday, India recorded 34 new COVID-19 infections in a single day, with active cases increasing to 1,453 from 1,441 the day before.

The death toll was at 5,31,915, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.

According to the health ministry website, the total number of cases is 4.49 crore, with a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.81%.

The number of persons who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,44,61,587, with a 1.18 percent case fatality rate.

According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.