Leopard spotted moving on the sets of studio at Film City in Mumbai

A leopard was sighted wandering on the sets of a studio at Mumbai’s Film City, and a partially devoured dog body was also discovered, causing alarm among workers and staff, according to a Maharashtra forest department official. Following the discovery of the incident on Sunday night, numerous teams of officials visited the scene and assessed the situation, according to Pawan Sharma, founder and president of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and an honorary wildlife warden with the state forest department.

A video of the leopard exploring the sets of Film City in Goregaon’s suburbs has gone viral on social media. The attack on the dog caused panic among set workers and other personnel, according to Sharma. The huge Film City is a tourist attraction that borders the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is home to leopards, as well as the Aarey Milk Colony, a woodland area within Mumbai.

“We will be patrolling the premises on a regular basis.” The matter is now under control. “However, because leopards share common spaces with humans, it is critical to be alert and aware, as well as follow necessary forest department advisory and instructions,” Sharma said. He stated that the leopard that invaded the Film City sets appeared to be looking for easy food.